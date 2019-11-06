Robotic Soldering, IoT Gateway and More from Metcal at productronica

Metcal has announced plans to exhibit in Hall A2, Booth 135 at productronica, scheduled to take place Nov. 12-15, 2019 at the Neue Messe München in Munich, Germany. Representatives from Metcal will demonstrate the Robotic Soldering System, Connection Validation (CV) Soldering System with new hand-pieces and IoT Gateway with Solder Agent Software.

“Being at productronica gives us a great opportunity to show case our new IoT-enabled products and automation developments,” said Rick Nuttall, Director of European Sales for Metcal.

Robotic Soldering System

Metcal’s Robotic Soldering System with patented Connection Validation (CV) technology and a touchscreen graphical user interface is designed to drastically mitigate the risk of solder joint defects and add productivity to the manufacturers’ soldering process.

CV Soldering System

Metcal will show its new CV hand-pieces and assorted cartridges that transform the CV-5200 and CV-500 soldering systems into the solution for even the most challenging soldering applications. All of the hand-pieces are now available with a number of unique tip cartridge geometries. The tip cartridges are available in a variety of temperature series.

IoT Gateway with Solder Agent Software

Metcal introduced its patented “chip-in-cartridge technology” with the release of its latest benchtop soldering system. The information stored within the cartridge and the additional data collection in real time provide users the ability to monitor and manage their soldering process, more than ever, from anywhere in the world. Through remote and real-time data collection and analytics, any system failures can be detected. The need to order more solder cartridges also can be predicted, and production time and operators’ soldering performance can be evaluated – all of these will prevent costly downtime.

