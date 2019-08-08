Robotic Soldering from Metcal at NEPCON Asia

Metcal today announced plans to exhibit in Booth 1E25 at NEPCON Asia, scheduled to take place Aug 28-30, 2019 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. Representatives from Metcal will demonstrate its new Robotic Soldering System, the Connection Validation (CV) Soldering System with new hand-pieces, AC-STC Tip Cleaner, HCT2-200 Hot Air Pencil and VFX–1000 Fume Extraction unit.

Metcal RSS-1000-CVSI CV Robotic Soldering System

Robotic Soldering System

Metcal’s Robotic Soldering System with patented Connection Validation (CV) technology and a touchscreen graphical user interface is designed to drastically mitigate the risk of solder joint defects and add productivity to the manufacturers’ soldering process.

CV Soldering System

Metcal will show its new CV hand-pieces and assorted cartridges that transform the CV-5200 soldering system into the solution for even the most challenging soldering applications. All of the hand-pieces are now available with a number of unique tip cartridge geometries. The tip cartridges are available in a variety of temperature series.

HCT2-200 Digital Hot Air Pencil

Metcal’s new Digital Hot Air Pencil was developed for very small surface mount component and package sizes (1206s and smaller) and low board densities. As component miniaturization continues (e.g. 01005 components), the ergonomics of a pencil become more important to allow a user freedom to access and rework components on the board without aﬀecting adjacent parts.

AC-STC Solder Tip Cleaner

Metcal’s innovative Solder Tip Cleaner features a replaceable brush system that pulls excess solder away from the tip into a removable collection tray for disposal while removing oxidation from the tip. Solder tips represent a significant portion of the cost of ownership for a solder station, and Metcal’s new Solder Tip Cleaner removes oxidation and extends the life of the solder tip.

VFX–1000 Fume Extraction

The VFX–1000 Fume Extraction unit is Metcal's next-generation under-the-bench fume extraction unit. Its improved pre-filter provides higher efficiency, and its enhanced gas filter that is a 50/50 mix of Activated Aluminum Potassium Permanganate and Active Carbon allows for a wider range of fume extraction.

Source: http://www.metcal.com/