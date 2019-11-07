Lorin Highlights Coil Anodized Aluminum at Arc US

Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, announces its attendance at Arc US 2019, the region’s leading architects’ forum, held November 7-10, at the Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, Florida. Arc US consists of a series of meetings, where architects and experts from Lorin will meet and discuss the benefits of Lorin coil anodized aluminum for cutting-edge architectural projects in the United States and beyond.

Lorin aims to raise awareness of coil anodized aluminum’s benefits compared to other options like painted aluminum, bronze, copper, zinc, stainless steel, titanium, brass, or gold. Anodizing is an electro-chemical process that builds an anodic layer from the aluminum, bonding it to the surface at the molecular level, thus protecting the aluminum from the elements. Lorin offers a wide variety of shades, and the durable material will not chip, flake, peel, or corrode. It also resists scratches and requires very minimal maintenance.

Lorin experts will answer architects’ questions and dispel some common myths about the material. In particular, Lorin experts plan to speak with these leading architects about architectural trends around the world, as well as how Lorin coil anodized aluminum meets these trends. For example, Lorin’s Stainless and Copper series can match natural metal looks while offering superior performance and durability for a better return on investment. Experts will also discuss environmental design trends. Architects working on Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building projects can use 100% recyclable and zero VOC emitting Lorin anodized aluminum for metallic ceiling tiles, paneling, exterior wall cladding, backsplashes, column covers, decorative trim, and more.

Source: https://www.lorin.com/