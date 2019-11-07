Thorlabs Introduces Versatile USB Pointer Laser

Thorlabs has announced the recent release of a new series of USB-powered pointer lasers for alignment and daily lab use. These plug-and-play lasers, which are available with peak output at 520 nm or 635 nm, can be powered by any USB power source present in the lab; this beneficial feature is enabled by an internal filter with high attenuation, which facilitates low optical noise performance without the need for an extra linear power supply.

The green (Item # PL201) and red (Item # PL202) laser modules both offer 0.9 mW of output power in a Ø3 mm beam. With a beam divergence of just -0.6 mrad and a power stability of better than 0.5%, these class 2 laser products offer superior optical performance at low cost. Measuring just Ø11.0 mm x 60.2 mm, the housing is completely electrically isolated, which simplifies system integration and avoids the electrical issues often exhibited by conventional laser pointers.

"We are excited to introduce this new product series, which is fully designed, developed, and assembled by Thorlabs’ Munich-based team," noted Frank Albrecht, the Product Line Manager for Thorlabs' Pointer Lasers. "In the coming year, we are planning to expand this product series with additional wavelengths, higher output powers, and additional features."

For OEM and industrial customers, Thorlabs also offers these laser modules from stock without a USB connector, thereby facilitating integration into a system. A wide range of modifications are feasible, thereby allowing Thorlabs to manufacture customized versions of this product series in high quantities, with short lead times and calibration details included.

