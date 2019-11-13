Specialty Coating Systems to Exhibit Parylene Conformal Coatings for the Medical Device Industry

Specialty Coating Systems has announced plans to exhibit in Hall 8 Stand F19.1 at Compamed, scheduled to take place Nov. 18-21, 2019 in Düsseldorf. SCS will exhibit biocompatible Parylene conformal coatings for the medical device industry.

For more than 45 years, a vast array of medical devices and components have been protected by Parylene coatings, including pacemakers, stents, catheters, neurostimulation devices, electrosurgical tools, ocular and cochlear implants, needles, pharmaceutical containers and elastomeric components, to name a few.

SCS is a leader in Parylene coating services and technologies with coating facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. To learn more about SCS or to schedule a meeting at the show, please contact SCS at +1.317.244.1200 or visit www.scscoatings.com.

