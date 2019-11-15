Posted in | Business | Automotive Materials | Events

Volume Graphics Enters Supplier Agreement with Renault F1 Team

Volume Graphics has recently entered into a multi-year Official Supplier agreement with Renault F1® Team to further develop their use of CT non-destructive testing, including the inspection of additive components. Renault F1 Team can now benefit from faster and more reliable processes for functional and component testing of their Formula One single seater.

"Safety and reliability cannot be negotiated in our world and this new partnership gives us the confidence we need to push the boundaries of innovation in both chassis and engine design," says Nick Chester, Chassis Technical Director at Renault F1 Team. “Having Volume Graphics alongside us creates a dynamic approach to projects relating to non-destructive testing and metrology processes within Renault F1 Team."

With VGSTUDIO MAX, Volume Graphics offers companies a comprehensive solution for quality control in additive manufacturing. The software identifies the most important 3D printing defects, no matter how complex the shape may be. Users can analyse raw materials such as powders, check the melt pool environment and compare it with CT data, and perform both dimensional metrology and defect analysis on and in the finished part.

Volume Graphics will be presenting its comprehensive solution for quality control in additive manufacturing at Formnext 2019, from November 19th to 22nd 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Hall 12.1, Booth E79.

"For us, Formnext is both a highlight and a must," explains Karl-Michael Nigge, Chief Product Officer at Volume Graphics. "Industrial CT is perfect for quality control in additive manufacturing. No matter how complex the shape may be, with CT and Volume Graphics software, users can inspect their additive-manufactured components comprehensively. Our VGSTUDIO MAX software is the tool for measuring part geometry and checking for internal defects to ensure quality and safety in additive manufacturing and establish efficient workflows."

