DSM Showcases Success in Scaling 3D Printing with Wide Array of Partnerships, New Materials, and 3D Printed Applications

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health, and Sustainable Living, today unveils their program for the 2019 Formnext conference in Frankfurt, Germany. At its booth, DSM will showcase a plethora of new partners, materials, applications, and business solutions aimed at accelerating the adoption of 3D printing.

The BAC Mono R illustrates to the traditional automotive industry what lightweight sustainable solutions can be.

At Formnext 2019, DSM will showcase the growth of its 3D printing ecosystem across the additive manufacturing value chain. Over the past year, DSM’s ecosystem expanded with a wide range of new partners, including AMT, Adaptive3D, Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), CEAD Group, CHG, Fortify, Juggerbot 3D, Stratasys, Royal HaskoningDHV, Origin, Twikit, Inkbit, and Voxel8. Together with these partners, DSM explores a broad range of new applications, including prosthetics and orthotics, automotive, infrastructure, post-processing, and footwear and apparel.

DSM believes expanding its 3D printing ecosystem is critical to unlock the full potential of additive manufacturing. DSM’s ecosystem was further strengthened in 2019 with the launch of the I AM Tomorrow Challenge, a program enabling tech players to build the digital ecosystem to transform additive manufacturing.

Wide range of applications on display

Eyecatchers at this year’s Formnext will no doubt include the BAC Mono R supercar. A combination of the award-winning design expertise of BAC and DSM’s 3D printing expertise, the car illustrates to the traditional automotive industry what lightweight sustainable solutions can be. Also on display will be a four meter 3D printed bridge - codeveloped by DSM, Royal HaskoningDHV and CEAD Group - the next generation of the world’s first polymer 3D printed pedestrian bridge printed earlier this year.

At its booth, DSM will also showcase small-size applications and end-to-end solutions, such as a digital workflow for 3D printed prosthetics and orthotics codeveloped with several partners.

DSM’s booth is organized to reflect four distinct market needs: materials that are ‘structural’, ‘durable’, ‘flexible’, and that ‘optimize/accelerate design’ – and showcases a broad selection of applications across these four categories.

The showcased materials include two materials innovations which help bring DSM’s offering closer to its goal of sustainable manufacturing:

A glass-reinforced PET material for fused granulate fabrication (FGF) printing, Arnite ® AM8527 (G), used in the 3D printed pedestrian bridge.

AM8527 (G), used in the 3D printed pedestrian bridge. The first PBT powder available for selective laser sintering (SLS), Arnite® T AM1210 (P). A well-known material in the manufacturing industry, the powder’s dielectric properties open the door to 3D printing applications requiring electrical insulation. Recyclable and with a high reusability rate, the material presents itself as an attractive solution for environmentally conscious manufacturers.

Hugo da Silva, VP Additive Manufacturing DSM: “DSM’s story at Formnext is one of market focus and material expertise, but it is also a story of collaboration across the 3D printing value chain. Manufacturers today look for a partner who can help scale 3D printing from experimental prototyping to industrial workflows. This requires the ability to navigate the increasingly complex 3D printing landscape. By matching material science, people, and insights, we translate application needs to tailored, end-to-end 3D printing solutions, effectively removing the barriers that prevent manufacturers from adopting or scaling 3D printing - unlocking the full potential of additive manufacturing.”

