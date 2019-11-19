Posted in | Business | Design and Innovation

Henkel Offers Custom-Tailored Products and Services to Steer the Future of E-Mobility

As part of its active global support for the metal coil industry, Henkel is partnering with major coil producers to implement dedicated process solutions for end applications in e-mobility. In addition, the company is also addressing demands for reducing the complexity of downstream manufacturing steps by enabling continuous upstream functional coating processes without compromising the technical properties of the coated material.

Henkel offers custom-tailored products and services to steer the future of e-mobility. (Photo: Henkel, PR079)

E-mobility is a megatrend that requires new approaches to enable the production of electrical applications in increasingly larger volumes, as required to meet the expected growth of hybrid and fully electrical vehicles. Metal coil producers play an essential role in this market, supplying steel and aluminum coils to the manufacturers of batteries, transformers, converters, wound cores, shunt reactors and other key components for e-drive and electrified powertrain systems.

Related Stories

Henkel is determined to help its customers in this dynamic market segment to steer the future of e-mobility and gain a competitive edge with a complete portfolio of products and services for metal pretreatment and functional coating. Moreover, in underscoring its commitment to the metal industry beyond established downstream solutions, the company is also exploring advanced concepts together with major metal coil manufacturers, designed to bring the value-added benefits of its functional coating products to upstream processes.

“So far, most functional coatings are applied in secondary process steps at the battery or component manufacturers’ sites, increasing the manufacturing complexity of end products, which is a considerable time and cost factor particularly with high-volume applications,” explains Aziz Mabrouki, Business Director Metal Coil Europe for Henkel. “In close collaboration with major customers, we have developed an integrated coil pretreatment and functional coating technology that can be applied in a continuous upstream process and will not only maintain but even improve the performance properties of the coated metal. In other words, adding value right on the coil.”

Henkel’s process know-how extends across the entire value chain from the rolling oil for electrical steel to specific pickling inhibitors and cleaners to specialized new functional and conductive thin coatings, such as for covering the aluminum foil used in EV battery systems. Besides providing reliable corrosion protection for painted or unpainted substrates, these products have been custom-tailored to improve the overall performance of e-mobility applications by enhancing insulation and bonding properties, magnetic permeability and electrical conductivity. At the same time, they also address important sustainability goals, such as minimized product consumption and waste and the phase-out of hexavalent chromium (CR VI) in metal treatment.

Latest product innovations targeted at both upstream and downstream metal pretreatment and functional coating for end products in e-mobility include:

  • Bonderite O-TO dedicated product range
  • Bonderite M-CR 12 series

In addition to the company’s comprehensive product portfolio for the metal coil industry, Henkel also offers special equipment to ensure best manufacturing practices in many coil process steps.

Bonderite is a registered trademark of Henkel and/or its affiliates in Germany and elsewhere.

Source: http://www.henkel.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Henkel Corporation. (2019, November 19). Henkel Offers Custom-Tailored Products and Services to Steer the Future of E-Mobility. AZoM. Retrieved on November 19, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52581.

  • MLA

    Henkel Corporation. "Henkel Offers Custom-Tailored Products and Services to Steer the Future of E-Mobility". AZoM. 19 November 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52581>.

  • Chicago

    Henkel Corporation. "Henkel Offers Custom-Tailored Products and Services to Steer the Future of E-Mobility". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52581. (accessed November 19, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Henkel Corporation. 2019. Henkel Offers Custom-Tailored Products and Services to Steer the Future of E-Mobility. AZoM, viewed 19 November 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52581.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

How are Ceramic Parts used for In-Body Medical Applications?

Scott D. Mittl, Vice President of Sales at Insaco®, gave us an insight into how they serve customers by manufacturing their ceramic part designs using materials such as sapphire for in-body medical applications.

How are Ceramic Parts used for In-Body Medical Applications?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »