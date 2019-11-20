Beckhoff Wins Food Processing Award

Beckhoff Automation, the industrial PC provider, was awarded best “Process & packaging solution or project” award for its eXtended Transport System (XTS) Hygienic at the 2019 Food Processing Awards held in Coventry. The XTS Hygienic uses drive technology in new and innovative ways to speed-up food production while improving cleanability.

The XTS Hygienic transport system offers a unique approve to drive technology, for use in a variety of industries and applications including food and beverage manufacturing. It is a stainless steel version of the XTS, which combines the XTS’s benefits with improved cleanability and resistance to harsh detergents and disinfectant.

Adnan Khan, business development manager at Beckhoff, said, “With the XTS Hygienic, Beckhoff has brought together two well-known drive principles, linear and rotary systems, into a single mechatronic system — which has never been done before. It’s a privilege to have been recognised by the Food Processing Awards, which acknowledge companies’ engineering excellence and innovation.”

Individual movers travel around the XTS Hygienic system’s transport belt at their own speed, acceleration and motion pattern. They can be positioned differently and travel together, or independently, at an established speed. Meanwhile, the transport belt is made up of parts that can be positioned in different circuits or shapes. This make the track fully-customisable and flexible to meet the needs of any production line.

Adnan Khan added, “With the XTS Hygienic all surfaces are chemically resistant and provide ease of cleaning. Because the system is based on just a few components, it suits the most diverse process and packaging needs in a range of applications — the system is used in the pharmaceutical industries, for instance.”

Nine awards were given at the Food Processing Awards. Other award categories included: “Robotics & Automation solution or project”, awarded to igus UK Limited; “Lean/Continuous Improvement solution or project”, won by SMC Pneumatics (UK) Limited; plus Young Engineer of the Year, awarded to Jordan Brosnan of Coca Cola European Partners Limited. Beckhoff Automation also sponsored the “Environmental /Sustainability solution or project” category.

This year’s events were held on the evening of the annual Appetite for Engineering event at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Coventry, UK. The event was presented by the award-winning comedian, Dominic Holland — otherwise known as the father of Hollywood actor and Spider-Man film franchise star, Tom Holland.

Source: http://www.beckhoff.de/