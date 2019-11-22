Timegate Instruments Ltd Joins Bio-Rad’s KnowItAll Raman Spectral Identification Partner Program

Timegate Instruments Ltd, developer and manufacturer of time-gated Raman spectrometers and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that Timegate has joined Bio-Rad’s KnowItAll Raman Spectral Identification partner program.

As a Bio-Rad Raman Spectral Identification Partner, Timegate is bundling its Raman products with a one-year subscription to Bio-Rad’s KnowItAll Raman Identification Pro, providing customers the ability to identify spectra with patented tools that are only available from Bio-Rad.

“When using Raman spectroscopy to identify unknown compounds, KnowItAll offers unparalleled technology that combines the world’s largest Raman spectral library along with intelligent Raman software for spectral analysis,” said Gregory M. Banik, Ph.D., Bio-Rad General Manager, Informatics. “We are delighted to partner with Timegate to offer this solution to Timegate customers along with their instrument purchase.”

”With Bio-Rad´s KnowItAll Raman Identification Pro we can provide our customers with a more comprehensive and accurate analysis for their material analyses,” said Mari Tenhunen, Timegate CEO. “We are very satisfied to cooperate with this kind of high-end software that completes our offering perfectly.”

Partners who join Bio-Rad’s Raman Spectral Identification partner program also have the option to integrate the KnowItAll technology into their software to offer a streamlined customer experience.

BIO-RAD and KNOWITALL are trademarks of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in certain jurisdictions.

Raman Software-Based Spectral Search/Identification

Researchers use spectral search/identification spectral software along with Raman spectral reference databases to identify unknown substances and verify the composition of synthesized materials in a number of applications and industries. First, precision Raman instruments measure a substance and produce a Raman spectrum, which is expressed as a graph showing a series of peaks that is specific to the sample material. Next, that spectrum is compared to a reference database of the measured spectra of known substances. If a matching spectrum is found, the material in question can be identified. Bio-Rad’s KnowItAll solutions provide search software tools, as well as the world's most extensive collection of reference spectra used in this type of analysis.

Bio-Rad’s KnowItAll Software

Bio-Rad’s award-winning KnowItAll spectroscopy software offers comprehensive solutions for spectral analysis, identification, search, data management, and reporting. It supports multiple instrument vendor file formats and techniques Infrared (IR), Raman, Near IR (NIR), Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR), Mass Spectrometry (MS), Ultraviolet-Visible (UV-Vis) spectroscopy and chromatography). The software, combined with the world’s largest spectral library, helps chemists extract even greater knowledge from their spectral data.

Source: http://www.bio-rad.com/