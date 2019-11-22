Polygon Announces PolySlide® Composite Tubing for Pneumatic and Hydraulic Cylinders

Polygon Composites Technology, a leading manufacturer of composite tubing solutions for bearings, dielectric applications, surgical devices and more, announces PolySlide® Composite Tubing for pneumatic and hydraulic cylinders. PolySlide tubing replaces metallic material in a variety of cylinder applications.

Supplied as a cylinder tube ready for customer assembly, or as fully engineered cylinder assemblies for equipment manufacturer applications, the tubing is made of continuous filament-wound glass fiber and polymer resins. The fiberglass filament and resin materials combine together to form a high strength component that exhibits dimensional stability, is non-corroding, impingement resistant and is non-conductive. PolySlide is the solution for service in harsh environments. The cylinder tubing performs in high and low temperatures, grease, grit, salt, chemicals and other extreme conditions.

PolySlide cylinder tubing sizes range from as low as 0.25-inch inner diameter (ID) up to industrial-sized 24-inch IDs. The features of the tubing allow the seal to slide over the bore surface contour, minimizing interlocking friction. The inside diameter of the tubing has a smooth finish. Contact with the non-metallic rod guide bearing prevents galling and provides for a low coefficient of friction. A wear resistant material incorporated into the bore surface further increases the lifespan of the composite cylinder tubing.

Commonly found in pneumatic and low pressure hydraulic applications, such as fifth wheel actuation, gate valve actuators, water treatment flow control mechanisms, tie rod cylinders and more, a translucent version of the composite cylinder tubing is also available.

