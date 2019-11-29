Abloy’s PL330 Padlock Secures New Standard

Security expert Abloy UK has announced that its PL330 padlock has achieved the highest possible rating during testing to simulate a criminal attack, making it one of the most resilient and dependable padlocks on the market. The PL330 extends Abloy’s padlock range to achieve LPS 1654.

The padlock achieved a 1+ rating from the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB) against standard LPS 1654, which focuses on the time taken to compromise a padlock and gain access to the asset or object it is securing.

The certification is one of the most respected when it comes to replicating the types of attacks a padlock might encounter in the real world, with grades determined by the time taken and the tools used.

A ‘1’ grade replicates an opportunist attack by physical force or stealth, while the ‘+’ symbol indicates that the padlock’s key mechanisms are resistant to manipulation methods outlined in Annex A.6 of BS 3621:2007 and LPS 1242: Issue 2.

Abloy’s PL330 padlock is protected by a hardened, free-spinning protection plate that prevents drill bits from penetrating the lock. The design also includes stainless ball bearings that lock the shackle at both ends, and a rotating disc cylinder system which means it is effectively pick-proof.

The padlock is available with award-winning PROTEC, PROTEC2, PROTEC2 CLIQ and SENTRY mechanisms, and can be master-keyed with door cylinders.

Steve Wintle, Head of CNI at Abloy, said: “At Abloy, our most important value is trust. Abloy is synonymous with strong reliable padlocks, so we are always striving to set the standard. The PL330 is an all-purpose padlock, intentionally designed to meet a wide range of security needs, so we want to ensure it is pushed to its limits during design, testing and certification.

“LPS 1654 1+ is a respected standard and a hard one to achieve, meaning the PL330 is one of a select few products on the market to achieve the rating, joining products in Abloy’s PL340, PL350 and PL360 padlock range in proven attack resistance.

“We hope it’ll bring peace of mind to specifiers, facilities managers and suppliers looking to protect anything and everything from motorcycles to UK infrastructure.”

Source: https://www.abloy.co.uk/en/abloy/abloy-co-uk/