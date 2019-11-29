GRI Develops Natural Oil-Based Solid Tire for Harsh Working Conditions

GRI has developed an Eco-Friendly version of its high-performance ULTIMATE XT solid tire. The GRI R&D team, in collaboration with a team of scientists from the Department of Chemistry at the University of Colombo, has developed the ULTIMATE XT eco-friendly version by replacing petroleum-based oil with natural oil, which is carbon neutral and renewable.

Tire for All Surface Terrains

The tire was developed to perform in all surface terrains and harsh working conditions. Test results have indicated that the replacement of petroleum oil with special, environmentally friendly oil has successfully resulted in the superior performance of the tire. The ULTIMATE XT can run on all surface conditions including, indoor, outdoor, low temperature, high temperature, wet and dry conditions.

With this success, GRI will enhance its strategy of manufacturing high performance “Green” Solid Rubber Tires that result in reduced environmental pollution and increased efficiency.

Top-grade Sri Lankan Rubber Used in the Making

The Premium Plus ULTIMATE XT solid tire is made from top-grade Sri Lankan rubber and engineered to exacting standards, featuring a modern tread design that delivers on low rolling resistance and high run time, thus ensuring longer tire life and conservation of energy.

Committing to Sustainability

“All strategic and tactical decisions made by GRI are weighed against its impact on the environment. GRI’s policy is to drive sustainability along with developing Premium Specialty Tires. A key goal at GRI is to contribute to the sustainable world, and by doing so, GRI takes into consideration the well-being of not only the current global community but also the generations to come” stated Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO GRI.

Source: https://www.gritires.com/