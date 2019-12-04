Posted in | Non-Ferrous Alloys and Metals | Events

Indium Corporation to Feature Innovative New Alloy at IPC APEX Expo 2020

Indium Corporation will feature its new high-performance, high-reliability alloy technology at IPC APEX Expo, February 4-6, in San Diego, Calif., USA.

Durafuse LT is a novel, low-temperature alloy system designed to provide high-reliability in low-temperature applications with reflow below 210 °C. Where traditional low-temperature solders can produce brittle solder joints that are susceptible to drop shock failures, Durafuse LT offers improved drop shock resilience, outclassing BiSn or BiSnAg alloys, and performs better than SAC305 with optimum process setup. Durafuse LT:

  • Provides a solution for heat-sensitive components and flex polymers
  • Prevents thermal warpage of processor components and multilayer boards
  • Meets low-temperature requirements for step soldering, particularly in RF shield attachment and rework applications

Source: http://www.indium.com

