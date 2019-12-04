Indium Corporation to Feature Innovative New Alloy at IPC APEX Expo 2020

Indium Corporation will feature its new high-performance, high-reliability alloy technology at IPC APEX Expo, February 4-6, in San Diego, Calif., USA.

Durafuse™ LT is a novel, low-temperature alloy system designed to provide high-reliability in low-temperature applications with reflow below 210 °C. Where traditional low-temperature solders can produce brittle solder joints that are susceptible to drop shock failures, Durafuse™ LT offers improved drop shock resilience, outclassing BiSn or BiSnAg alloys, and performs better than SAC305 with optimum process setup. Durafuse™ LT:

Provides a solution for heat-sensitive components and flex polymers

Prevents thermal warpage of processor components and multilayer boards

Meets low-temperature requirements for step soldering, particularly in RF shield attachment and rework applications

