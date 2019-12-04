Posted in | Electronics

Engineered Material Systems Introduces Linear Resistance Carbon Inks

Engineered Material Systems, Inc. (EMS), a leading global supplier of conductive inks and interconnect materials for printed electronics, is pleased to introduce CI-2069 Series carbon conductive inks for target resistance printing. CI-2069 Series inks feature excellent printability and stable resistance. The new ink series is offered in a suite of electrical resistance ranges.

Product Ohms/square/6 µm
CI-2069 100
CI-2069-1K 1000
CI-2069-10K 10,000
CI-2069-100K 100,000

 

Ranges can be blended to achieve a target resistance in between. EMS provides a blending guide for accurate and repeatable results at the printer.

Applications include printed resistors, potentiometers, ESD, sensors, etc. Compatible films include flexible polyester, polyimide and paper.

Source: http://www.emsadhesives.com.

