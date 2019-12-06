Posted in | Business | Events

Indium Corporation to Feature Innovative Alloy at IPC APEX Expo

Indium Corporation will feature an innovative alloy and solder flux pairing that provides high-reliability and enhanced-performance capabilities at IPC APEX Expo February 4-6, in San Diego, Calif., USA.

Indalloy®292 is an innovative alloy engineered to provide advanced reliability for high-performance applications. It has excellent thermal cycling performance at -40–150°C conditions, high shear strength, and low solder joint cracking. Additionally, the alloy eliminates pinholes to improve joint appearance.

When paired with Indium8.9HF solder paste flux vehicle, Indalloy®292 provides outstanding printability, stability, and enhanced SIR performance. Indium8.9HF is formulated to accommodate the high processing temperatures required by Indalloy®292. It delivers no-clean, halogen-free solutions designed to produce low-voiding, enhance electrical reliability, and improve stability during the printing process.

Indium8.9HF Solder Paste:

  • Increases electrical reliability via enhanced surface insulation resistance (SIR) that inhibits current leakage and dendritic growth
  • Ensures low-voiding on bottom termination components (ex. QFN, DPAK, LGA)
  • Delivers supreme product stability with:
    • Excellent response-to-pause, even after being left on the stencil for 60 hours
    • Enhanced printing and reflow performance after remaining at room temperature for one month
    • Consistent printing performance for up to 12 months when refrigerated
  • Provides excellent pin-in-paste and through-hole solderability
  • Resists premature flux spread to prevent surfaces from oxidizing
  • Performs with both Pb and Pb-free alloys.

