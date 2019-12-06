Indium Corporation to Feature Innovative Alloy at IPC APEX Expo

Indium Corporation will feature an innovative alloy and solder flux pairing that provides high-reliability and enhanced-performance capabilities at IPC APEX Expo February 4-6, in San Diego, Calif., USA.

Indalloy®292 is an innovative alloy engineered to provide advanced reliability for high-performance applications. It has excellent thermal cycling performance at -40–150°C conditions, high shear strength, and low solder joint cracking. Additionally, the alloy eliminates pinholes to improve joint appearance.

When paired with Indium8.9HF solder paste flux vehicle, Indalloy®292 provides outstanding printability, stability, and enhanced SIR performance. Indium8.9HF is formulated to accommodate the high processing temperatures required by Indalloy®292. It delivers no-clean, halogen-free solutions designed to produce low-voiding, enhance electrical reliability, and improve stability during the printing process.

Indium8.9HF Solder Paste:

Increases electrical reliability via enhanced surface insulation resistance (SIR) that inhibits current leakage and dendritic growth

Ensures low-voiding on bottom termination components (ex. QFN, DPAK, LGA)

Delivers supreme product stability with: Excellent response-to-pause, even after being left on the stencil for 60 hours Enhanced printing and reflow performance after remaining at room temperature for one month Consistent printing performance for up to 12 months when refrigerated

Provides excellent pin-in-paste and through-hole solderability

Resists premature flux spread to prevent surfaces from oxidizing

Performs with both Pb and Pb-free alloys.

