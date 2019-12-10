Two of Indium Corporation’s experts will present on high-reliability materials and process optimization at the Eletrain Advanced Packaging and High-Reliability Seminar on December 12 in Dongguan, China.

Dr. Ning-Cheng Lee, Vice President of Technology, will present Improving Reliability and Cleanability with a Novel Flux and Solder Alloy. He will talk about how an innovative flux was specially designed to prevent a decrease in flux viscosity after reflow, preventing solder paste collapse, while also maintaining high electrochemical migration performance. Dr. Lee will also discuss the high-reliability alloy’s exemplary performance in harsh environments, while offering high shock resistance and field failures reduction.

Seven Liang, Area Technical Manager for Shenzhen, will present Process Optimization for Reduced Voiding and Solder Beading. The presentation will discuss the voiding and solder beading analysis process and solutions, and will examine some voiding and solder beading case studies.

Dr. Lee has been with Indium Corporation since 1986. He has more than three decades of experience in the development of fluxes, alloys, and solder pastes for SMT industries. He has extensive experience in the development of high-temperature polymers, encapsulates for microelectronics, underfills, and adhesives. In addition to SMT and semiconductor soldering materials, his research also extends to nanobonding technology and thermally conductive materials. Dr. Lee has been recognized by numerous industry organizations for his research, including SMTA, IEEE, and CMPT. Dr. Lee has published articles in numerous industry publications and is frequently an invited speaker for presentations, seminars, keynote speeches, and short courses worldwide, many of which have been recognized with “Best of Conference” awards.

Liang provides technical support for Indium Corporation’s electronics assembly materials, advanced assembly materials, engineered solders, and thermal management materials for customers in Southern China. He has more than a decade of surface mount technology (SMT) experience.

Indium Corporation is a premier materials manufacturer and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets. Products include solders and fluxes; brazes; thermal interface materials; sputtering targets; indium, gallium, germanium, and tin metals and inorganic compounds; and NanoFoil®. Founded in 1934, Indium has global technical support and factories located in China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

Source: https://www.indium.com/