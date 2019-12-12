Element Acquires Aerotech Inspection and NDT Ltd

Element Materials Technology (Element) has acquired Aerotech Inspection and NDT Ltd (Aerotech), a non-destructive testing (NDT) business providing radiography services to the aerospace industry.

Aerotech was established in 2004 and is headquartered in Cradley Heath, West Midlands, with additional facilities in Yeovil and Worcester, West Midlands. Aerotech is one of a limited number of independent, NADCAP accredited NDT specialists remaining in the UK and has longstanding customer relationships with metal casting companies across the country.

Aerotech’s primary service area is radiography, covering digital, film, and high energy, and it has recently invested in additional computed radiography capabilities. Other key service provisions include dye penetrant inspection, magnetic particle inspection, and ultrasonic inspection.

Aerotech is a technically and operationally strong business that has shown impressive growth. We are seeing a growing trend in the outsourcing of radiography services from casting foundries. The acquisition of Aerotech combined with Element’s current capabilities and recent investments by both parties will provide customers with an unparalleled testing and inspection partner, and increased efficiency to meet their technical demands. This is a great opportunity and we welcome our new Aerotech colleagues to the Element family. Charles Noall, President and CEO, Element

Our team has worked hard to develop and grow Aerotech into the successful NDT business that it is today. I’m proud to have been a part of Aerotech’s story, and joining Element is an exciting next step in the company’s journey. Jim Needham, Managing Director, Aerotech

Element operates non-destructive testing laboratories around the world, equipped with the latest technologies and image processing equipment to inspect and certify a wide variety of products for industries including Aerospace, Oil & Gas, and Power Generation.

