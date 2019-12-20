Posted in | Coatings and Thin Films | Packaging | Design and Innovation

Covestro Offers Tear-resistant Polycarbonate Films for Breast Implant Packaging

Covestro has announced that it is particularly focused on premium packaging materials for high value medical devices that meet increased requirements for mechanical protection, sterilization and dimensional stability.

ImageForNews_52773_15768242660899349.png

PC Film for Medical Implant Packaging

Breast implants are sensitive products that should arrive undamaged at the treating doctor or hospital after manufacture, sterilization and transport. Covestro's Makrofol® MA507 polycarbonate film is well suitable for their packaging because it is highly transparent and allows the physician to reliably visually inspect the implant before unpacking it.

It also provides stable protection for the valuable medical device. The comparable product Makrofol® MA336 offers the same advantages, but also features a laminating film on it.

Advantages of Both Films

Both films are characterized by high tear and impact resistance. They can be easily thermoformed and are fully compatible with the demanding autoclave sterilization process, where they need to withstand temperatures of up to 163 degrees Celsius. Both materials meet the ISO 9001:2015 quality management standard and two ASTM standard specifications for implantable breast prosthesis certification.

Source: http://www.covestro.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Covestro. (2019, December 20). Covestro Offers Tear-resistant Polycarbonate Films for Breast Implant Packaging. AZoM. Retrieved on December 20, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52773.

  • MLA

    Covestro. "Covestro Offers Tear-resistant Polycarbonate Films for Breast Implant Packaging". AZoM. 20 December 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52773>.

  • Chicago

    Covestro. "Covestro Offers Tear-resistant Polycarbonate Films for Breast Implant Packaging". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52773. (accessed December 20, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Covestro. 2019. Covestro Offers Tear-resistant Polycarbonate Films for Breast Implant Packaging. AZoM, viewed 20 December 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52773.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

In this interview AZoM talks to Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer from Master Bond, about the benefits of LED curing adhesives.

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

More Content from Covestro

See all content from Covestro