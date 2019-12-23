Horizontal Shaft Impactor Joins Superior’s Growing Group of Crushers

Superior Industries, Inc., a U.S. based manufacturer and global supplier of bulk material processing and handling systems, plans to debut its brand new Sentry™ Horizontal Shaft Impactor (HSI) at booth C31389 during CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020. It’s one of a dozen new products the company will introduce during the Las Vegas trade show in March.

Using a high speed impacting force, horizontal shaft impactors encourage stones to break along their natural cleavage lines. This generates cubically-shaped material, which is desirable for many of today’s applications.

Superior’s Sentry HSI is designed with a fully-fabricated open-style rotor, which produces low inertia energy for a lower cost of ownership. In addition, proper spacing inside the crusher’s chamber creates more area for processing larger feed sizes. Owners and operators will safely and easily complete maintenance functions of the HSI’s mainframe components via a hydraulically-controlled opening and closing feature.

Other design elements include commonly-shaped side liners, hydraulically-adjusted curtains, mainframe inspection doors and a replacement upper feed opening. One or two piece blow bars manufactured with two or four rotors are equipped with fixed clamping for best performance in hard rock applications.

Superior defines its new line of Sentry HSI’s by rotor size and has 15 models available for manufacturing. Production capacities range from 90 - 990 tons per hour (80 - 900 MTPH) with maximum feed sizes from 15 - 40 inches (400 - 1,000 mm).

Superior Industries at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020

Superior will launch a dozen new products for crushing, screening, washing and conveying applications. Displayed equipment will include the brand new Sentry™ Horizontal Shaft Impact (HSI) crusher, Fusion™ Modular Platform, belt drive Valor® Vertical Shaft Impact (VSI) crusher, bolted model Liberty® Jaw Crusher, Alliance® Low Water Washer and Portable Spirit® Wash Plant. Additional equipment with new features include the Anthem® Inclined Screen, gear drive Valor® Vertical Shaft Impact (VSI) crusher, P500 Patriot® Cone Crusher, Aggredry® Dewatering Washer and TeleStacker® Conveyor. Additionally, aftermarket solutions including new conveyor idlers, pulleys and accessories, plus crushing rotors, cone bushings, cone heads and jaw dies will be displayed alongside a multimedia experience showcasing several turnkey projects completed by the company’s construction management division. See Superior inside Central Hall at booth C31389 and start with the ones who change the game.

Source: https://superior-ind.com/