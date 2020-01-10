Flow Sensors for Medical Applications

Titan Enterprises reports on increasing use of its proprietary Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter technology for medical applications including real-time drug monitoring, metering of coolants for chemotherapy treatment and blood flow systems.

Ultrasound flow measurement has over recent years shown great promise in medical applications, initially with Doppler shift technology, and more recently with time of flight systems such as the Atrato.

Beneficially Atrato is a true inline non-invasive flowmeter technology without the contorted flow path and disadvantages of alternative ultrasonic flowmeter designs. It can handle flows from laminar to turbulent and is therefore largely immune from viscosity effects.  Based upon a patented time-of-flight ultrasonic technology - Atrato is able to operate over very wide flow ranges (200:1) delivering excellent accuracy (better than ±1.0% of reading), linearity and repeatability - critical parameters for medical applications.

Also based on Atrato technology – Titan Enterprises Metraflow ultrasonic flowmeter offers the additional advantage of a clean bore with no inclusions or distortions and has proved more than adequate at responding to the dynamics of several medical blood flow systems.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. (2020, January 10). Flow Sensors for Medical Applications. AZoM. Retrieved on January 13, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52818.

  • MLA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Flow Sensors for Medical Applications". AZoM. 13 January 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52818>.

  • Chicago

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Flow Sensors for Medical Applications". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52818. (accessed January 13, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. 2020. Flow Sensors for Medical Applications. AZoM, viewed 13 January 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52818.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

In this interview AZoM talks to Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer from Master Bond, about the benefits of LED curing adhesives.

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

More Content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.

See all content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.