WITec Consolidates Sales, Applications and Technical Support for French Market

WITec GmbH, industry-leading manufacturer of 3D confocal Raman imaging and correlative microscopy systems, has updated its organizational structure in France to streamline communication and better leverage in-house technical expertise.

Dr. Maxime Tchaya. New Area Manager France, Canada and Poland

Dr. Maxime Tchaya, a longtime member of the WITec team, will manage the French market directly. His responsibilities include all sales activities and the coordination of technical support, equipment demonstrations and sample measurements.

Dr. Tchaya is native French speaker who began with WITec as an applications scientist before bringing his thorough, practical knowledge of WITec microscopes to the sales department. This experience will enable him to precisely address the requirements of the local client base while providing them with a direct conduit to WITec's research and development group.

Source: https://www.witec.de/