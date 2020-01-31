Turbine Flowmeter Designed for Battery Powered or Portable Equipment

Titan Enterprises reports that its popular 800 series turbine flowmeter offers easy integration with battery powered or portable equipment.

Designed to operate with minimal power input, Titan’s competitively priced, low power 800 series flowmeter maintains high performance over 6 flow ranges from 0.05 to 15 litres per minute. Totally non-metallic wetted components, including a moulded PVDF body and Viton 'O' seals, makes the lower 800 series flowmeter the ideal choice for the metering of even aggressive chemicals. The standard inlet tubes are barbed to accept a hose size of 8mm although for OEM use - alternatives are available.

At the heart of the low power 800 series flowmeter is a precision turbine that rotates freely on robust sapphire bearings. The turbine contains fully moulded-in magnets that are detected through the chamber wall by an extremely low drag, low power detector. The output for the low power 800 series flowmeter is a stream of pulses that are readily interfaced with most electronic displays or recording devices. This combination of materials and technology ensures a long life, high performance product with continuous reliable operation.

For further information on the low power 800-series flowmeter please visit  www.flowmeters.co.uk/low-power-flow-meters-800-series-low-power-turbine-flow-sensor/.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. (2020, January 31). Turbine Flowmeter Designed for Battery Powered or Portable Equipment. AZoM. Retrieved on January 31, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52913.

  • MLA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Turbine Flowmeter Designed for Battery Powered or Portable Equipment". AZoM. 31 January 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52913>.

  • Chicago

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Turbine Flowmeter Designed for Battery Powered or Portable Equipment". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52913. (accessed January 31, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. 2020. Turbine Flowmeter Designed for Battery Powered or Portable Equipment. AZoM, viewed 31 January 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52913.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

AZoMaterials spoke to Bill Stry Ph.D., Senior Process Technology Engineer at Harper International, about the how carbon fiber oxidation processing works, the industrial applications, and what makes Harper's oxidation oven technology unique.

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

More Content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.

See all content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.