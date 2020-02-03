Buehler Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary of Wilson® Hardness

Buehler, an ITW Company celebrates the 100-year anniversary of its acclaimed Wilson® hardness brand which was originally known as the Wilson Mechanical Instrument Company. Here Stanley Rockwell and founder Charles H. Wilson introduced the Rockwell hardness tester, an industry standard. Later, Wilson became the home of the legendary Tukon line of micro-indentation testers – renowned for Knoop and Vickers testing. These early inventions revolutionized industry and paved the way for Wilson today, with innovations that improve usability and allow for full connectivity and automation like the DiaMet software and the powerful and versatile Universal hardness tester.

Buehler engineers and manufactures the renown Wilson line of hardness testers. The company also developed the leading DiaMet Software to automate hardness testing.

Buehler is proud to commemorate and celebrate the legacy of the Wilson name. Buehler’s affiliation with Wilson began in 2012 when the Wilson® brand of hardness testers encompassing Reicherter, Wilson, and Wolpert products became part of Buehler’s offering.

According to Buehler General Manager, Julien Noel, “We are proud to continue the 100-year legacy of innovation and excellence in Wilson Hardness. By having our engineering, manufacturing, and service in-house, Buehler’s Wilson products have become the preferred choice for demanding labs that need to consistently meet quality standards. In the coming year, Buehler will continue to focus on exceeding customer expectations with a new and improved Rockwell tester, and an extended range of hardness reference blocks according to ISO, ASTM and JIS standards.”

Wilson Engineered and Manufactured by Buehler Since 2012

Today Buehler’s Wilson hardness line includes a comprehensive range of hardness testers including Rockwell®, Knoop/Vickers, Universal, and Brinell as well as the comprehensive DiaMet™ software that provides control, data management and reporting options up to and including fully automatic production systems. Buehler’s hardness testers are complemented by a range of ISO, ASTM and JIS-certified hardness reference test blocks, accessories, and fixtures.

Buehler works closely with customers in manufacturing, research, and education to create leading-edge hardness solutions. During the last eight years, Buehler improved upon the original Wilson designs and also revolutionized hardness testing with the fully configurable DiaMet™ software, the Wilson VH3100 Vickers All-in-One hardness tester, and the heavy-duty Wilson UH4000, an eight-turret, large stage universal hardness tester. All hardness equipment, test blocks, and software are manufactured at Buehler facilities.

DiaMet™ Software, the Heart of Wilson Innovations

Buehler launched the DiaMet™ software to provide an easy operation for automated hardness testing. The proven DiaMet™ software offers specimen mapping, edge detection, scanning, stitching of overview images, case depth calculations and statistical analysis tools as well as weld testing and geometric measurement functions and a barcode scanner interface. Data and indent images can be exported to all common file types in user-adaptable templates. Furthermore, DiaMet™ is available in different configurations based on the capabilities of the hardness tester. It can be applied for a basic machine, without full-automation hardware (motorized XY-stage and Z-axis) as well as a high end automated tester that can perform multisample testing in a full automated sequence.

The DiaMet software platform works seamlessly with the Wilson hardness equipment line:

Wilson VH1102 &1202 Micro Hardness Testers for both Knoop and Vickers

Wilson VH3100 & 3300 Micro and Macro full automated Vickers and Knoop Hardness Testers

Wilson 1150 Macro Vickers hardness tester

Wilson UH4000 Universal Hardness tester

Wilson RB2000 Rockwell hardness tester

Tukon 1102 & 1202 legacy Micro Hardness Testers

Every hardness tester with C Mount camera port to capture and measure the indents with DiaMet™

International Quality Standards and Hardness Block Lab

Buehler’s priority is to deliver world-class products and services, conforming to ISO 9001, ISO14001, ASTM, DIN, ISO, MIL, and JIS standards and accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 for ASTM and ISO calibration. Buehler's Wilson® Reference Block Laboratory in Binghamton, NY, has achieved accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA (American Association for Laboratory Accreditation) for Rockwell, Knoop, Vickers, and Brinell hardness test blocks and indenters. A2LA is recognized for the accreditation of testing and calibration laboratories and inspection bodies under the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA). Buehler, is accredited by A2LA Certificate Number: 2237.01 for direct and indirect calibration of hardness testers in conformance with the current ASTM and ISO standards.

Buehler hardness equipment is available for demonstration at the company’s Solutions Centers located in Buehler’s global locations or at Partner Centers maintained by Buehler distributors or universities.

Source: http://www.buehler.com