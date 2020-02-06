Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Launches New FT160 XRF Coatings Analyzer

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science), a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation wholly-owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, today introduces the new FT160 XRF analyzer with three base configuration options for the analysis of nanometer scale coatings.

Following the introduction of the new FT160 series in Japan, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science now sells and services the FT160 series coatings analyzers in China, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. This latest generation of Hitachi coatings analyzers has been designed to meet the challenges of measuring ultra-thin coatings on small features. The FT160 is a benchtop EDXRF (energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence) analyzer with powerful software and hardware created to deliver high sample throughput with quality results achieved by any operator. Designed to play a key role in production quality control, the FT160 series measures a wide range of applications in the semiconductor, circuit board and electronics components markets.

Measure nm-Scale Coatings

The FT160 features high-end components to provide the ultimate analysis of ultra-thin coatings on fine structures. A polycapillary optic focuses the X-ray beam down to a diameter of <20 µm, focusing more intensity on the sample and measuring features smaller than what is possible with traditional collimation. A high sensitivity, high resolution Hitachi High-Tech silicon drift detector (SDD) takes full advantage of the optic to measure nm-scale coatings on microelectronics and semiconductors. A high-precision stage and high definition camera with digital zoom allow for quick positioning of the sample features to improve sample throughput.

Matt Kreiner, Product Manager, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science said, “The FT160 builds on the success of its predecessors and provides redesigned lighting arrangement for better part visibility and positioning, new configuration options to ensure optimized performance for specific applications and a new compact base configuration factor for busy test labs. The continuous evolution of the hardware and analytical capabilities of this product line makes it easier than ever for our customers to control production in the rapidly evolving microelectronics landscape. The FT160 complements our comprehensive line of coatings instruments, the result of over 45 years of experience in developing XRF coatings analyzers.”

Source: https://hha.hitachi-hightech.com/en/