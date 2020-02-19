Manual and Robot Mounted 3D Scanners for Quality Control and Product Development

Creaform responds with its portable and automated measurement solutions to needs in 3D scanning, reverse engineering, quality control, non-destructive testing, product development, and digital simulation (FEA/CFD). Its technologies are used in many industries, including automotive, aerospace, consumer products, heavy industry, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas industry, production of energy, as well as research and education.

The HandySCAN BLACK and Go!SCAN SPARK portable 3D scanners, launched in 2019, are ideal for quality control and product development. They take measurements everywhere in seconds, for all kinds of parts, regardless of their size, materials, and complexity. With the Go!SCAN SPARK it is even possible to scan in color. This scanner is the ideal solution for product development and reverse engineering tasks, while the HandySCAN BLACK is the right scanning system for all types of jobs along the life cycle management process of the product (PLM), from product development to manufacturing, quality assurance and quality control phases.

The MetraSCAN 3D is a flexible portable 3D measurement solution designed for use in the factory. This system allows reverse engineering and dimensional inspection of production tools, jigs, assemblies, sub-assemblies and finished products from 1 to 3.5 m and is insensitive to environmental instabilities. With its extendable measuring volume, speed, shop-floor accuracy, and impressive capabilities on challenging materials, the MetraSCAN 3D represents the most complete metrology-grade 3D scanner on the market.

The Creaform CUBE-R is an accurate turnkey 3D scanning CMM. This solution consists of a MetraSCAN 3D-R - a powerful robot-mounted optical 3D scanner - and an enclosure ready to be installed in the manufacturing process, directly at the production line. Its interface is easy to use, maximizing automatic inspections and minimizing interactions with the operator. Its design is robust, adapted to industrial environments, and optimized for inspections on the production floor. By comparing a machine such as the CUBE-R with a traditional machine made of a CMM and a touch probe, it becomes clear that the first allows for an increase in productivity without a loss in accuracy and volumetric precision. Quality control managers, who are non-experts in robotics, will be able to use a turnkey solution to optimize the repetitive tasks for which human contribution does not offer added value.

