Edwards Launches New Compact Dry Vacuum Pump with the Highest Pumping Density on the Market

Edwards launch the new nXRi high performance compact dry pump, with lower input power and zero maintenance, bringing real performance improvements and cost benefits across a range of applications. Initial variants will provide pumping speeds of either 60 and 90 m3h-1 , four times more pumping speed than a similar sized dry pump.

Edward nXRi Compact Dry Vacuum Pump. Image Credit: Business Wire

Designed with size in mind, the compact footprint and height allow the Edwards nXRi dry pump to fit easily under a benchtop saving valuable space in the laboratory; and at under 30 kg offers a highly mobile vacuum pump for changing work flows and environments. The pump is maintenance free for up to five years, with no tip-seal or oil change, for maximum uptime and reduced maintenance costs.

The nXRi's 40% smaller footprint, compared to alternative dry pumps, assures seamless integration into analytical instruments and vacuum systems for a ready to go vacuum solution, perfect for mass spectrometry, electron microscopy and leak detection. R&D and industrial customers will enjoy the design flexibility, oil-free and low maintenance features.

‘Performance is at the core of our new nXRi dry pump’, commented Dave Goodwin, Product Manager, Scientific Vacuum, Edwards. ‘nXRi delivers four times more pumping speed than similar sized dry pumps, and with low ultimate pressure and high reliability customers are assured a consistent and stable vacuum for years to come.’

Source: https://www.edwardsvacuum.com/en

