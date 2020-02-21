Posted in | Events

Join Analyswift at JEC World 2020 in Paris

JEC World 2020 is an all-encompassing event that brings together the global composites community. AnalySwift is exhibiting a key component in this community- simulation software for composite materials and structures. JEC World gives an opportunity to meet with the worldwide composites industry dedicated entirely to the development of know-how and business connections, channels, and platforms supporting the growth and promotion of the composite materials industry.

AnalySwift is looking forward to meeting with existing and prospective partners seeking to save orders of magnitude in simulation time without a loss of accuracy. With its software, SwiftComp and VABS, engineers modeling composites can consider more design options and arrive at the best solution more quickly in order to accelerate time to market while reducing costs.

Some Key Figures from JEC World 2020

  • 1,300+ exhibitors
  • 28 pavilions
  • 43,500+ professional visits
  • 112 countries represented
  • 76,000+ sm of show floor

The event will take place March 3-4-5, 2020, in Paris Nord Villepinte, France. For more information, please email [email protected], and we look forward to seeing you in Paris!

Please visit AnalySwift in Hall 6, Booth R49, in the Utah Stand at the USA Pavilion.

Source: https://analyswift.com/

