New Henniker Plasma Spanish Distribution Partners Irida Iberica

Henniker Plasma announces new Spanish distribution partners, Irida Ibérica.

Irida are an established supplier of high-end measurement apparatus for research and development. Irida currently offers the latest and most innovative technology in thin film deposition and nanostructures lithography as well as a variety of products for surface chemical and physical characterization techniques.

With longstanding industry experience in surface and sample preparation & analysis, Henniker is confident that Irida will make an excellent distributor partner for expansion into the Spanish territory.

You can visit Irida at their free microscopy workshop on the 11th February in Madrid. ‘In-situ Electron Microscopy: Capabilities and Applications’

Source: https://plasmatreatment.co.uk/