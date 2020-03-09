The Installation of 3000th Microscope University of Freiburg

TESCAN has installed 3000th microscope. It will help scientists to develop fuel cells as well as special prostheses

The jubilee electron microscope with production No. 3000 was introduced at University of Freiburg, Germany. TESCAN AMBER X is among the latest models of the producer from Brno and combines ultra-high resolution with a plasma ion beam for sample surface milling.

The official presentation took place in the Department of Microsystems Engineering (IMTEK), in whose laboratories the microscope is installed. Apart from demonstration of the microscope, first two research projects that are to use the microscope were presented. The university is to use the microscope for example to develop advanced types of neuroprosthetics. These should soon replace the missing functions of the neural system with the use of sensory implants and prostheses. Thanks to them the patient should receive information on hardness and surface of an object when touching it with a special prosthesis.

Another research project where the electron microscope will be used is searching for new technologies of fuel cells with an aim to develop innovative methods of electric energy production. “These two applications show how universal tool TESCAN AMBER X is for scientific institutes. I am very glad our microscope will assist with such ambitious projects,” said Sven Gosda, General Manager of TESCAN GmbH.

Last year TESCAN produced nearly 300 electron microscopes in Brno and vast majority of them went for export. “We are clearly an export company, supplying microscopes worldwide. We are happy that it was Germany where the jubilee microscope went to, since it is a market where we are planning to grow in the long term,” claimed Maroš Karabinoš, TESCAN’s Global Marketing Director in the official presentation. TESCAN is doing well in Germany, it acquired the existing distributor in 2018 and established a subsidiary TESCAN GmbH. Regarding the University of Freiburg, it is not their first experience with the producer from Brno, they have had an electron microscope TESCAN VEGA3 since 2016.

Source: https://www.tescan.com/