Seika Offers New Solder Paste Testing Solutions

Seika Machinery, Inc., a leading provider of advanced machinery, materials and engineering services, is pleased to offer the new PCU-285 Spiral Viscometer and DS-10S Dip Tester for Selective Solder from Malcom.

The DS-10S Dip Tester for selective soldering equipment improves process management efficiency by measuring solder temperature, soldering time, board temperature increases and peak conditions, soldering head movement speeds and solder head diameter all at once.

The PCU-285 Spiral Viscometer is designed to measure solder paste viscosity. It features a compact and enhanced heating unit, making it easier to put inside or take out the sample, and simplifies cleaning.

The viscometer offers new functions that make it possible to create, execute and store measurement programs with or without a PC. The system uses a touch panel display for improved functionality and visibility. Additionally, the temperature control and viscosity measurement have been improved greatly in regard to stability and speed.

