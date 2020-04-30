Amaero’s New US Facility Commissions SP500 and SP100 AmPro Machines

Amaero International Limited, a leader in metal additive manufacturing, today celebrated the release of its first AmPro SP500 and SP100 machines in the United States at its new facility in El Segundo, California.

Machine sales form an important part of Amaero’s business plan and strategy for the United States. Amaero exclusively offers the AmPro line of machines in North America and offers the SP500, SP100, and their ancillaries for sale as of today.

The AmPro SP500 is particularly suited to the manufacture of steel tooling and with its advanced technology is safer and more productive. It has a large build area of 500 x 250 x 250 mm with minimal factory floor impact compared to traditional machines tool options. This is made possible through features such as removable build cartridges which enable fast build change overs.

The AmPro SP100 is simple to use, easy to maintain, and ideal for research and development, academia, teaching, and low volume production. It has a smaller laser powder bed fusion

platform with a build envelope of 100mm diameter and 80mm in build height.

CEO, Barrie Finnin commented: “This is a significant milestone in our company’s overall growth strategy as we are now able to really accelerate our sales strategy. Having the AmPro SP500 and SP100 operational for the first time marked the start of our machine sales in the United States.

“Machine sales form an important part of our business plan and strategy and through our exclusive distribution rights for the AmPro machines in the United States we are now able to offer the SP500, SP100, and their ancillaries for sale as of today.

General Manager of US operations, Shawn Zindroski commented: “I was particularly impressed by the safety, efficiency, and capital costs of the machines and look forward to putting them to use.

“Historically, additive manufacturing systems have had high capital costs but with the new AmPro SP500 equipment we can scale to higher volumes and adopt multiple systems at once,” said Mr. Zindroski.

“The SP100 technology gives us the ability to test, validate, and develop our internal parameters set for our existing powder alloys. Importantly, as the metal powder market continues to evolve, we will have a platform to test new alloys easily to scale for our customer production runs.

“The ancillary equipment also allows us to process powder in a closed loop inert environment separating the technician from airborne power. This is critical to occupational safety and health standards and product quality.”

