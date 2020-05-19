International Patent for Amaero’s New High Performance Titanium Alloy Enters National Phase (Final Phase) of Approval

Amaero International Limited”) a leader in metal additive manufacturing, has had its application for broad international patent coverage for the new heat treatable titanium alloy enter its final approval stage, the national phase of the Patent Co-operation Treaty (“PCT”).

Comparison of mechanical properties between conventional alloys and the new alloy: Amalloy Beti TI – Fatigue Life Comparison. Data Source: Monash Centre for Additive Manufacturing Presentation 01/05/2019, Monash University, Clayton.

The new high-performance titanium alloy, called Ammaloy Beta Ti, is a heat treatable version of a beta titanium alloy. This alloy achieves ultra-high strength and fatigue performance via homogeneous precipitation and removal of grain boundary alpha.

Related Stories Amaero’s New US Facility Commissions SP500 and SP100 AmPro Machines

The alloy was developed by researchers at Monash University, Australia’s largest university, with which Amaero collaborates for the development of additive manufacturing technology.

Amaero has exclusive global commercial license rights to the patented alloy, and it will form an important part of the Company’s offering to its aviation, defence and space clients in the future.

The development and patent application aligns with Amaero’s long-term strategy of expanding its offering through the commercialisation of metal alloys developed by research partners. In addition to additive manufacturing, the alloy can also be processed using a number of conventional methods for high volume manufacturing including extrusion, forging and casting.

A second new high-performance alloy developed by Monash University for Amaero will also enter national phase in June 2020.

“The new heat-treatable titanium alloy has mechanical properties for applications such as structural components and fasteners widely used in the aviation, defence and aerospace industries,” Amaero CEO, Barrie Finnin said.

“Conventional alloys have limitations and are prone to fatigue failures, which is a risk if used in aircraft,” Mr Finnin said.

“The team at Monash designed a heat treatable beta titanium alloy with a novel composition resulting in significant improvements to yield strength of around 30%, as well as enhancing Ultimate Tensile Strength (UTS), shear strength and fatigue life,” he said.

“In an aerospace context, being able to deliver improved durability, performance and saving weight makes a strong case for this new alloy to be used in place of the traditional options,” Mr Finnin said.

Known for the highest strength to weight ratio of any structural metal, Titanium is used in multiple applications across the aviation, defence and space industries, all markets which have been experiencing significant long-term growth in value, presenting a significant opportunity for Amaero. The aviation industry supports $2.7 trillion in world economic activity (3.6% of global gross domestic product), with the global aerospace and defence market estimated to be valued at US$1600 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in the period 2019 to 2025.

Source: http://www.amaero.com.au/