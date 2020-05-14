Lorin Supplies Innovative Anodized Aluminum for Exterior of Restored Superdome

Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, announces that it supplied the anodized aluminum used in the exterior panels of the restored Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Lorin replicated the stadium’s original New Orleans Saints gold exterior appearance with a custom bronze, while meeting stringent building finish and performance standards with material that can be easily formed into panels and is strong enough to pass upgraded wind testing.

The Superdome renovation included 365,000 square feet of finished aluminum panels, now gleaming out over the city of New Orleans. More than 400,000 pounds of Lorin Light Bronze ColorIn® Stucco embossed anodized aluminum with an architectural Class I anodized layer cover the exterior. Each panel, covered with a fade-proof finish, weighs approximately 27.5 pounds.

Building designers at Trahan Architects were looking for a color that replicated the original finish and looked like the New Orleans Saints gold. The team wanted the beauty of the embossed aluminum to show through, while also retaining its color for years to come. To achieve this goal, Lorin developed a new product by using its color consistent processing capabilities and continuously communicating with the experts involved in the project to ensure its product would bring the vision to life. The resulting aluminum enhances the natural characteristics of the metal through an environmentally embracing oxide layer that protects and enhances the multi-dimensional look that no coating can repeat.

The stadium’s exterior LED lighting system illuminates the aluminum exterior and can reproduce any color, pattern, or image onto the unique Lorin finish of the stadium panels.

