Creaform Launches New Webinar Series

Creaform, a worldwide leader in 3D measurement solutions and engineering services, is launching a new webinar series for North America. From non-destructive testing to quality control, the series will showcase Creaform’s technology solutions for a variety of industries and serve as an open forum to engage with Creaform’s experts.

From mid May to mid June, the Ask an Expert series will feature a new topic every Wednesday and include a brief demonstration followed by a question and answer session:

Wednesday, May 20, 1pm EDT

Field crews are facing challenges to complete pipeline inspections and integrity assessments in the shortest time. Creaform’s solution, which includes a 3D scanner and Pipecheck™ software, saves both time and money without compromising diagnostic results, public safety and the integrity assessment.

Wednesday, May 27, 1pm EDT

Designing a product that needs to fit existing equipment, trucks, motorcycles, or other machinery? Learn how 3D Scanning is the fastest and most effective way to get your designs right the first time.

Wednesday, June 3, 1PM EDT

Consumer travel may be down, but aircraft are still being used to deliver essential goods and services and military aircraft must always be ready. Reduce your downtime with 3D scanning for dent analysis, part design and inspection reporting.

Wednesday, June 10, 1PM EDT

Fixtures are the backbone of the manufacturing industry and need to remain within specification. Learn how portable 3D scanning can be used to increase accuracy, reduce downtime and save money.

In addition to making this new webinar series available free for everyone, Creaform has also increased virtual opportunities for current customers, including training and free software for at-home use. While expanding learning opportunities and maintaining operations, Creaform and its technologies continue to play a vital role in the international response to COVID-19.

