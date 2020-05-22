JH Technologies Launches JH Analytical Lab Services

JH Technologies, leading distributor of optical and digital imaging systems, materials preparation, testing and analysis systems, and metrology tools announces that it recently opened JH Analytical Lab Services at the company’s headquarters in Fremont, California.

JH Analytical Lab Services provides complete outsourced process solutions to support customers with their medical device, semiconductor, metallography and other applications. The analytical laboratory services include:

Sample preparation and analysis

Cross sections

Metallurgical analysis and hardness testing

SEM/EDS

2D/3D X-ray

Process improvement

“We are excited to bring these analytical lab services to our customers,” said JH Technologies CEO John Hubacz. “We started this venture based on customer requests asking for our expertise to help them solve their most challenging problems. Our goal is to provide world class service to all customers, from the smallest start up to well established manufacturers”.

JH Analytical Lab Services will operate under the direction of General Manager Micah Harrel, who has been with JH Technologies for nearly 30 years. Lab Director Jerome Pons joined the company in 2018 and brings customers more than 20 years of experience in sample preparation and electron microscopy, including developing new techniques to improve efficiency and perform high quality sample preparation.

In addition to being supported by decades of experience, the JH lab is equipped with the latest in analytical equipment including scanning electron and optical microscopes, tools for EM sample preparation, hardness testing and more.

Companies interested in having their first sample processed at no charge, including one hour of preparation and one hour of imaging, can contact the company at this link: https://www.jhtechnologies.com/analytical-lab-services

Source: https://www.jhtechnologies.com/