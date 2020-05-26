PRESTO W56 the Model Within the 1-Stage, Highly Dynamic Temperature Control Systems

The W56 power pack offers a cooling capacity of 25.8 kW at 20 °C and, at 27 kW, has the greatest heating capacity among the 1-stage, highly dynamic temperature control systems of the PRESTO series. With a temperature range of -56 °C … +250 °C at temperature stability of down to +- 0.05 °C, the PRESTO W56 convinces with faster cool-down and heat-up times.

Image credit: Julabo GmbH

The new W56 is particularly economical due to its high output. The use of the latest thermodynamic technologies supports energy efficiency by automatically adjusting the cooling capacity to the current power requirement. A new extension kit from the accessories range enables pressure-superimposed temperature control with THERMAL HL30 up to an operating temperature of +150 °C.

The PRESTO W56 power pack controls temperatures within reactor temperature control, during material stress tests or temperature simulations with high precision and guarantees extremely fast temperature changes. Thanks to its very high cooling and heating capacity, the W56 is ideal for particularly large, external applications. The magnetically coupled pump allows the pump capacity to be optimally adapted to the application, even over greater distances and heights and in pressure-sensitive applications. Depending on the requirements, the pressure and flow rate within the application can be further increased with the booster pump from the range of accessories.

By using highly efficient components, the PRESTO W56 compensates for exothermic and endothermic reactions even faster. A continuously monitored pressure build-up protects applications and investments. Permanent internal monitoring and self-lubricating pumps ensure a long life-time.

The integrated 5.7-inch industry-grade touch panel provides a clear and concise presentation of all vital information and thus increases the functionality. Up to eight temperature profiles are freely programmable for automated processes. Modern interfaces support straightforward networking and optimal integration of the devices as well as reliable test monitoring. The sophisticated design offers quick access to the controls and interfaces housed on the front and back. Like all JULABO devices, the new PRESTO W56 does not need any vents on the sides. It can thus be placed directly next to the application or other devices, reducing the footprint required for the overall system accordingly.

Source: https://www.julabo.com/en