JULABO awarded Supplier of the Year 2022

JULABO was honored as Supplier of the Year at the annual Sales Convention of the Lab Logistics Group (LLG), the largest network group of European laboratory retailers, in Mainz in September. It is a great recognition for the entire team of temperature control specialists and at the same time confirmation that JULABO products and services inspire customers around the world.

JULABO was honored with the Supplier of the Year and Best After-Sales Service awards by international laboratory dealers at the LLG Sales Convention 2022 in Mainz, Germany. Image Credit: JULABO GmbH



LLG is the central organization of a group of 34 specialist laboratory dealers, mainly in Europe, but also in Asia and Australia. The concept behind it is to have flexible and competent local specialist dealers close to the customer, combined with the efficiency advantages of a large group. This allows LLG to offer a comprehensive range of laboratory consumables and equipment, as well as a variety of efficient, professional services for laboratories.



Many employees of specialist retailers and suppliers take part in the annual Sales Convention and discuss the latest developments and trends in the industry. In September 2022, JULABO was also represented in Mainz, Germany, with a presentation stand for around 550 participants from LLG and its partners. "The LLG annual Sales Convention is an absolute must for all relevant players in the industry. We receive direct, honest feedback from many international customers, which is extremely valuable for our continuous development," says Mark Bitterwolf, General Manager Marketing & Sales at JULABO.



One of the highlights of the Sales Convention is the LLG Awards. All employees of the laboratory dealers have the opportunity to vote directly for the manufacturers of their choice in various categories. In 2022, JULABO received another award for the best after-sales service in addition to the Supplier of the Year award. "Two prizes that reflect and confirm our high standards of quality and service. We couldn't hope for better feedback from our customers," adds Mark Bitterwolf. "I'm particularly pleased for our entire team. After all, it is precisely our, quite literally award-winning, excellent after-sales service that requires so many colleagues in the company to pull together across divisions, departments and countries. If we succeed in doing this so well, we will definitely be on the right track for the future. This is both a benchmark and an incentive for us to continue improving, as well as for the entire market to continue supporting the laboratory industry in its tasks in the best possible way."