AkzoNobel’s Enhanced Powder Coating Puts Emphasis on Hygiene

Increased demand for products that can improve hygiene has prompted AkzoNobel to accelerate the addition of antimicrobial* properties to its Interpon D1000 and 2000 range of architectural powder coatings.

Elevator doors are just one of a variety of interior surfaces that can be protected with the new Interpon D AM range of architectural powder coatings

With cleanliness now on everyone’s agenda, the extra functionality offered by the inclusion of BioCote® antimicrobial technology means that building interiors can now be given increased protection against microbes such as bacteria and mold – which can cause issues such as bad odors, staining or material degradation.

The enhanced Interpon D AM – the first product of its kind in the company’s architectural segment – can be used on a variety of internal surfaces, such as window frames, ceiling tiles, metal office partitions, metal doors and elevator doors. It follows last year’s launch of the company’s antimicrobial Interpon AM range, which is typically used on surfaces in hygiene conscious environments such as hospitals, clinics, changing rooms, schools and public transport.

“Growing consumer concern for hygiene means we need to continue finding ways to offer invisible protection and help make living and working together more hygienic,” says Daniela Vlad, Managing Director of AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings business. “Interpon D AM is an effective solution for architects and specifiers and brings extra functionality to a product which has a long track record of superior performance.”

Adds BioCote’s Partner Development Manager, Jennifer Collier: “We are delighted to be expanding our long-standing relationship with AkzoNobel by introducing our premium antimicrobial additives into their Interpon D range.

“Integrating BioCote® antimicrobial technology into architectural powder coatings will create more hygienic environments by reducing up to 99.99% of microbes on protected surfaces. BioCote® technology makes a surface easier to keep hygienically clean, meaning the Interpon D AM range will stay fresher and cleaner for longer. This makes it the perfect choice for hygiene conscious environments.”

BioCote® is the market-leading antimicrobial solutions provider, with more than 25 years of experience in antimicrobial technology.

A critical consideration for the new powder coating was making sure it offered the same outstanding color quality and extreme durability that Interpon D is renowned for. Launched globally, it’s also available in the same extensive selection of colors and finishes as the existing Interpon D range, including metallic effects and coarse or fine textures.

Continues Vlad: “Our innovation is focused on developing color technology and solutions that meet the technical challenges and performance demands of our customers. It’s all about transforming spaces and environments to make sure they’re fit for the ever-changing requirements of modern living and lifestyles.”

To learn more about Interpon D AM and the company’s powder coatings, visit: https://www.interpon.com/gl/ article/interpon-am-powder- coating

*BioCote® technology does not protect users or others against disease-causing bacteria, germs, viruses or other harmful organisms. This technology is not a substitute for good hygiene and/or cleaning practices.

Source: https://www.akzonobel.com/en