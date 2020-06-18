Posted in | Coatings and Thin Films | Materials Research | Design and Innovation

Bally Ribbon Mills Supplying Range of Narrow Woven Tapes and Elastics Urgently Needed During COVID-19 Emergency

Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces it is manufacturing urgently needed narrow woven structural tapes and elastics for use in a range of medical items required for the current COVID-19 emergency. The tapes and elastics are used by manufacturers of facemasks, face shields, gowns, other personal protective equipment (PPE), and medical patient soft goods, as well as patient slings, wheelchair harnesses, braces, and respiratory equipment.

BRM offers ¼- to ½-inch woven tapes and webbing in natural polyester and elastic. Latex free options are available, as well as material with 100 percent elastic stretch. Also available are ¼-inch to ¾-inch nylon grosgrain binding tapes used in medical tie applications and special designs where Velcro is utilized for closure.

BRM manufactures medical items in a certified clean room to ensure cleanliness and quality and maintains the rigorous ISO 13485:2016 certification for the design and manufacture of medical devices. Additionally, medical textiles engineers, and prototype weavers, and braiders at BRM work on a confidential basis to protect the intellectual property of customers.

Source: https://www.ballyribbon.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bally Ribbon Mills. (2020, June 18). Bally Ribbon Mills Supplying Range of Narrow Woven Tapes and Elastics Urgently Needed During COVID-19 Emergency. AZoM. Retrieved on June 18, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53806.

  • MLA

    Bally Ribbon Mills. "Bally Ribbon Mills Supplying Range of Narrow Woven Tapes and Elastics Urgently Needed During COVID-19 Emergency". AZoM. 18 June 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53806>.

  • Chicago

    Bally Ribbon Mills. "Bally Ribbon Mills Supplying Range of Narrow Woven Tapes and Elastics Urgently Needed During COVID-19 Emergency". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53806. (accessed June 18, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Bally Ribbon Mills. 2020. Bally Ribbon Mills Supplying Range of Narrow Woven Tapes and Elastics Urgently Needed During COVID-19 Emergency. AZoM, viewed 18 June 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53806.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »