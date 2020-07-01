Introducing SimpliVac by Buehler

Buehler has launched the SimpliVac™, the first programmable castable mounting system to expedite materials sample preparation in manufacturing quality control or inspection laboratories that work on testing small material parts or component samples in electronics, thermal spray coatings, additive manufacturing, composites, and other specialty surface treatments. This robust casting system will free up the metallographic or quality control lab technician to perform other tasks because it requires less set-up time and reduces processing time.

The game-changer is that it is fully programmable and allows for processing samples through multiple cycles without human interference. This will especially make a difference for manufacturers that are racing to the future with lightweight, additive, composite, and surface-treated materials in aerospace, automotive, electronic, medical device, and other key industries.

Count on its Reliability to Run Fully Automated Cycles and Maintain Edge Retention

According to Alicia Burns, Buehler Product Manager, “Using a compressed air source, this system quickly and efficiently pulls a vacuum to evacuate trapped air from any porous sample, resulting in optimized edge retention and additional support for processing delicate samples. The digital SimpliVac is easy to operate with an intuitive interface that is easy to set for multiple cycles. This greatly increases effectiveness, and as the only machine on the market able to run multiple cycles without user inference between cycles there is both efficiency and quality improvement. Buehler’s innovations continue to lead industry expectations and this one will not disappoint.”

Easy to Set and Forget; Handles Large Samples Too

The SimpliVac Vacuum optimizes sample impregnation in a faster more automated way and also allows lab technicians to set multiple cycles to complete the mounting process faster. SimpliVac can also accommodate larger samples due to its oversized chamber and sample tray insert, which creates a large flat surface for larger mounts. The integrated turntable allows for bi-directional movement of the samples when aligning, and seeing within the large chamber is easy as it has a large clear lid, thus allowing for simple alignment of samples when pouring. It also has locking controls that prevent inconsistent samples due to user error. Accessories are available and depend on the process, as the SimpliVac can also be used without pouring under vacuum. Dispensing under vacuum results in optimized sample impregnation per lab results, for labs concerned about sample quality. A compressed air source is required for operation.

