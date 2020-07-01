DSM Halves the Carbon Footprint of Akulon® PA6

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces that its Engineering Materials will offer its existing Akulon® PA6 portfolio produced in Europe with a significantly reduced carbon footprint by the beginning of 2021, thus offering the lowest carbon footprint of PA6 available in the market. This enables DSM’s customers to reduce the carbon footprint of their own products and contribute to the global reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Akulon® Polyamide 6 is a thermoplastic material with high heat resistance. It is commonly used in a variety of applications including automotive, electrical equipment, electronic devices, and packaging.

By halving the carbon footprint of its Akulon® PA6 portfolio, DSM Engineering Materials is taking the next step in its sustainability journey, in alignment with DSM’s purpose-led, performance-driven strategy. The reduction is the result of close collaboration in the value chain with Fibrant/Highsun, which provides the key building block for Akulon® PA6 and has embarked on an ambitious emission reduction program in the Netherlands to significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions in their production process.

The carbon footprint reduction of Akulon® strongly contributes to DSM’s ‘CO2REDUCE program’ related to DSM’s target for scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, to reduce value chain emissions by 28% per ton of product produced by 2030.

Joost d’Hooghe, Vice President Business Lines at DSM Engineering Materials: “I’m extremely proud that at DSM we are leading the global industry by taking the ambitious step. By introducing PA6 alternatives with lower carbon footprints to our existing portfolio, we enable our customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of their own products.“

Shruti Singhal, President DSM Engineering Materials added: “We have a long history of delivering tangible proof points of our commitment to sustainability. As a next step, we will further reduce our footprint with a mass-balance approach of bio-based feedstock. Together with our customers, suppliers and partners, we’re ready to drive our industry forward, seize the sustainable opportunities ahead, and deliver on our purpose of creating brighter lives for all.”

