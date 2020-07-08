Indium Corporation Announces Spanish-Language Low-Temperature Solder Webinar

Indium Corporation’s Iván Castellanos, Technical Services Manager for Latin America, will host an InSIDER Series webinar focused on the company’s innovative low-temperature solder offering on July 21 at 12 p.m. Central Time (Mexico)/7 p.m. Central European Summer Time (Madrid, Spain).

Iván Castellanos, Technical Services Manager for Latin America

Low-temperature soldering is not a “one alloy fits all” solution. Depending on the application, the actual temperature required for low-temperature soldering can vary widely. In Low-Temperature Solder Innovation — Durafuse™ LT and the Low- to Mid-Temperature Space, Castellanos will examine the ability of Durafuse™ to bring mid-temperature drop-shock properties into the upper edge of the low-temperature space, as well as low-temperature solder’s specific process limitations and lifetime requirements.

Indium Corporation’s InSIDER Series is a free program designed to deliver expert technical content, share industry knowledge, and promote professional growth using a virtual platform. Current and future webinars can be found at www.indium.com/webinar.

Castellanos provides support for electronics assembly, semiconductor and advanced assembly, and thermal management markets. He is based in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and has more than 25 years of experience in electronics assembly manufacturing, including SMT production troubleshooting. Castellanos has a diploma in electronics and communications engineering and is a Certified SMT Process Engineer (CSMTPE). He is the SMTA instructor for the certification program in Spanish. He has also earned his Six Sigma Green Belt from Dartmouth College's Thayer School of Engineering. Castellanos has worked for several major manufacturing companies, including Jabil Circuits in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. In addition, he has presented at numerous technical conferences and customer sites.

To register for Castellanos’ webinar, visit www.indium.com/webinar. The webinar link will be shared with registrants the day of the event. Registrants must use a company email account to avoid Indium Corporation’s spam filters. This is a first-come, first-served event.

Indium Corporation is a premier materials manufacturer and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets. Products include solders and fluxes; brazes; thermal interface materials; sputtering targets; indium, gallium, germanium, and tin metals and inorganic compounds; and NanoFoil®. Founded in 1934, the company has global technical support and factories located in China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

For more information about Indium Corporation, visit www.indium.com or email [email protected]. You can also follow our experts, From One Engineer To Another® (#FOETA), at www.facebook.com/indium or @IndiumCorp.

Source: https://www.indium.com/