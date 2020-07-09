Lorin Perforated Anodized Aluminum Makes a Statement on Unique Jobs

Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, announces that its updated coil anodized aluminum for perforated aluminum products in architectural and construction applications now contains new hole patterns, including a square pattern. Offered in a variety of colors and finishes, anodized aluminum gives projects unique flair. Perforated anodized aluminum delivers functionality, superior durability, and excellent aesthetics. The cost-effective coil anodizing process, pioneered by Lorin, protects the aluminum while also improving its aesthetic properties and durability.

The exterior of the student housing building at 2400 Nueces in Austin, Texas. The perforated anodized aluminum provided by Lorin Industries helps the building to meet garage ventilation requirements and coordinates the garage design with the overall building design, which includes anodized aluminum shingles. Photo Credit: Lorin Industries, Inc.

Though other metals can be perforated, anodized aluminum is typically specified for the building construction industry because of its high strength-to-weight ratio, light weight, recyclability, corrosion resistance, and more. Lorin perforated anodized aluminum can be installed on architectural projects with standard electric hand tools: drills, impact guns, levels, etc. Once sized for installation, most panels are light enough to install without a crane, thus lowering installation costs and risks. It is recyclable and 100% made in the United States.

Long used for parking garages in order to promote airflow without the addition of mechanical ventilation systems, perforated anodized aluminum is gaining popularity in other architectural and construction applications for its aesthetic qualities and other functional benefits. These benefits include screening sunlight, particulates, noise, and rain.

In an effort to create a gathering place for all Austin, Texas citizens, the city built a new 200,000 sq. ft. central library featuring Lorin’s perforated anodized aluminum. In one area, the anodized perforated panels provide shade for the building and its entrances, while in another section, a large perforated panel incorporates literary quotes that are visible on the building’s floor as light shines through the metal. Together, the panels add creativity to the overall building aesthetic.

Lorin coil anodizes aluminum after it has been perforated. This is done to protect the inside edges of the perforations and to ensure that color is consistent throughout the entire perforated anodized sheet, including inside the holes. Lorin enables customers to select the percentage of openness of the perforated aluminum or to design a custom pattern.

For more information about Lorin and perforated, coil anodized aluminum applications within the construction and architectural industries, visit https://www.lorin.com/Architectural.

