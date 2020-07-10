Improve Process Control with Seika's SWB Wetting Balance Tester by Malcom

Seika Machinery, Inc., a leading provider of advanced machinery, materials and engineering services, introduces the Malcom SWB-2 Wetting Balance Tester. The entire procedure from flux application (with flux temperature control function) to measurement end is automated.

The Malcom SWB-2 Wetting Balance Tester takes the “Dip & Look” method to the next level by actually measuring the wetting forces during the soldering process. The tester has been designed to evaluate the effectiveness of different solder and flux combinations on a standardized test coupon, or your own test pieces.

The SWB-2 can be programmed with desired insertion depth, speed, time and temperature, conforming to JIS and IPC J-STD testing protocols. This allows users to evaluate the wetting force in a controlled and repeatable environment. The three-stage process includes a fluxing station, excess flux dab and solder pot dip. The included software allows users to see, analyze, compare and log the test results.

The automated tester reduces unstable measurement results and user error with automatic measurement in compliance with JIS Z3195. The system makes it simple to change solder and flux when necessary. Additionally, the wetting balance method is an available option that adds the ability to measure micro parts such as 0402s.

Source: www.seikausa.com.