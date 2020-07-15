Free Educational Series: The A to Z of Materials Testing in the Composites Industry

Join us for this four-part educational series on materials testing in the composites industry. Learn about the basics of composites and composites testing or refresh your knowledge.

This course will explore further mechanical test methods often performed for composites, including interlaminar fracture toughness, compression-after-impact (CAI), open- and filled-hole tension and compression and bolt-bearing. It will also address testing at different time durations, from creep to high strain rate, and different methods for compression testing of composites, including applicable test standards, test fixtures, test validation criteria and failure modes. Attendees will also deepen their understanding of the importance of accurate strain measurement and the different requirements for strain measurement dictated by the basic in-plane composite test methods (tension, compression and shear).

The four-part series is free of charge and begins July 21. Register by clicking on the following links:

Part 1 An Introduction of Composites Testing

Part 2 Advanced Testing Methods for Composites

Part 3 Compression Testing of Composites

Part 4 Strain Measurement Solutions for Composites

Sponsors: ZwickRoell and McMaster University Manufacturing Research Institute

Presenters: Dr. Hannes Körber, ZwickRoell Industry Manager for Composites with Dr. Mehdi Dargahi, Regional Sales Manager

