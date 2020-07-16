New UL 1709-Certified Sherwin-Williams Intumescent Coating Optimises Specifications to Reduce Costs

Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine has expanded its line of time-tested FIRETEX® passive fire protection coatings with a solution that optimises applications and reduces costs by enabling precise coating thickness specifications for onshore assets.

FIRETEX M90/03 Passive Fire Protection during a hand trowel application.

FIRETEX M90/03 passive fire protection is an intumescent coating that meets UL 1709 testing requirements for onshore passive hydrocarbon fire protection, while also permitting stakeholders to apply variable material thicknesses to different sized steel sections.

Roger Williams, Market Director – Fire Protection - EMEAI & APAC at Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine, commented: “Sherwin-Williams FIRETEX passive fire protection coatings offer specifiers freedom of design, while delivering long-term corrosion protection and defined fire protection for asset owners. We continue to expand our offerings worldwide, helping the industry contain costs and enhance application quality with faster drying and handling times, more durable finishes and reduced coats.”

Compared to other intumescent coatings that only meet UL 1709 requirements when applying a universal coating thickness to an entire asset, FIRETEX M90/03 has been tested and approved for application at variable dry film thicknesses (DFTs) for different pieces of steel used on an asset. Other UL 1709-certified coatings may have only been tested to a single coating DFT for all surfaces, which can either result in inadequate protection or create waste. FIRETEX M90/03 – without a topcoat – also meets all UL 2431 durability testing requirements related to combination wet/freeze/dry cycling, salt spray resistance, acid spray, and other key environmental factors.

FIRETEX M90/03 passive fire protection provides UL 1709-certified protection against the intense heat of hydrocarbon pool fires for up to four hours. This defense helps to protect the structural integrity of numerous steel assets found in onshore oil and gas refining and chemical processing environments, including spheres, vessels, skirts, beams and columns.

“Protecting oil and gas industry assets from both the long-term effects of corrosion and the immediate dangers of hydrocarbon fires is critical to ensure operational safety,” said Bruce Toews, Global Market Director – Oil & Gas, Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine. “We are committed to providing complete solutions like this to generate greater efficiencies and better outcomes for the market.”

Applicators commonly apply the material using plural-component spray equipment and trowels, but also have the flexibility for single-leg spraying. FIRETEX M90/03 also features improved dry heat resistance compared to previous M90 series offerings.

The epoxy coating delivers long-term durability, exceptional corrosion protection, ease and speed of application, and low required thicknesses to help asset owners reduce their total cost of ownership.

“With FIRETEX M90/03 epoxy intumescent coating being the first product to optimise the UL 1709 Revision 5 specification and the application characteristics of intumescent coatings for hydrocarbon fire protection, we are further helping stakeholders to contain material and labour costs while achieving their desired fire protection rating,” said Carl Burrell, Global Product Manager – Fire, Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine.

Determining the optimal coating application thickness for each steel section size found on onshore assets requires careful engineering considerations. The Sherwin-Williams Fire Engineering and Estimation Team (FEET) is available to offer industry-leading technical and engineering support, including technical advice, training, recommendations, customised coating thickness calculations, and fire protection and engineering designs.

FIRETEX M90/03 passive fire protection is now available through the extensive Sherwin-Williams distribution network globally. Click here for more information.

