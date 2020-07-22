Posted in | Composites | Materials Analysis

Polygon Double Insulation Dielectric Composite Tubing for Electric Motors

Polygon Company, a leading producer of composite tubing, bearings, and pneumatic cylinders, highlights its Double Insulation Dielectric Composite Tubing for electric motor applications. Polygon Tube® double insulation tubing is customizable to an individual application’s needs, thus ensuring the highest possible quality and greatest safety benefit in each individual motor design.

Related Stories

Used as a sleeve within the armatures of electric motors, Polygon Tube® double insulation tubing acts as a secondary layer of insulation and provides shock protection to the operators of electrical tools and appliances. The use of the additional layer of insulation allows the appliance to be rated "Double Insulated" and the need for grounding of the unit is eliminated.

Polygon’s design and performance engineers use their extensive knowledge and experience in composites science to assist customers in determining the best fiber architecture and finishing to produce ideal secondary insulating sleeves for every application. This includes customizing sizes and machining holes and cutouts to fit numerous applications.

Composite materials are the ideal choice for insulative applications because they can be tailored to almost any engineering challenge. Polygon’s design flexibility is unmatched and includes; fiber winding, finishing, and more according to customers precise needs. The outstanding dielectric and insulating properties of Polygon’s industry-leading composite materials eliminate the risk of capacitance coupling, while their high torque strengths ensure durability.

Polygon Tube® double insulation tubing holds an Underwriter’s Laboratories (UL) certification AFW-G-10. Polygon’s rigorous quality control standards ensure that every finished tube is tested at 5000 volts minimum to guarantee its dielectric integrity.

Source: https://www.polygoncomposites.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Polygon Company. (2020, July 22). Polygon Double Insulation Dielectric Composite Tubing for Electric Motors. AZoM. Retrieved on July 22, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54260.

  • MLA

    Polygon Company. "Polygon Double Insulation Dielectric Composite Tubing for Electric Motors". AZoM. 22 July 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54260>.

  • Chicago

    Polygon Company. "Polygon Double Insulation Dielectric Composite Tubing for Electric Motors". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54260. (accessed July 22, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Polygon Company. 2020. Polygon Double Insulation Dielectric Composite Tubing for Electric Motors. AZoM, viewed 22 July 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54260.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Focusing on Field-Flow Fractionation

In this interview AZoM talks to Dr. Soheyl Tadjiki, Managing Director of Postnova Analytics USA, about the applications and benefits of Field-Flow Fractionation.

Focusing on Field-Flow Fractionation

EDS Detector for Routine SEM Analysis

In this interview, Antony Hyde, EDS Product Manager at Oxford Instruments, discusses the hardware and software features of the Xplore.

EDS Detector for Routine SEM Analysis

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »