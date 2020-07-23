Indium Corporation Expert to Host Liquid Metal TIMs Webinar

Indium Corporation’s Miloš Lazić, Technical Support Engineer, will host an InSIDER Series webinar focused on liquid metal thermal interface materials. There will be two sessions on Thursday, August 27—the first at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (1 p.m. British Time/8 p.m. Malaysia Time) and the second at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (8 p.m. British Time/3 a.m., Aug. 28, Malaysia Time).

Gallium-based liquid metal has been used as a thermal interface material (TIM) in niche applications for years. In Innovations in Liquid Metal Thermal Interface Materials, Lazić will examine the key challenges and material characteristics that have limited their more widespread adoption despite their high conductivity. He will also identify several material innovations that overcome or minimize some of those challenges.

Indium Corporation’s InSIDER Series is a free program designed to deliver expert technical content, share industry knowledge, and promote professional growth using a virtual platform. Current and future webinars can be found at www.indium.com/webinar .

Lazić provides technical support to customers throughout the western United States, including guidance and recommendations as it relates to process steps, equipment, techniques, and materials. He also delivers technical training to other engineers and industry partners. He attended the University of Nis, school of Electronic Engineering, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and master’s degree (M. Eng.) in electronic engineering. Lazić is a founder of the non-profit organization, “Urban Youth Forum,” which successfully encourages students to plan, develop, and execute projects involving environmental protection through the recycling of electronic waste.

To register for Lazić’s webinar, visit www.indium.com/webinar. The webinar link will be shared with registrants the day of the event. Registrants must use a company email account to avoid Indium Corporation’s spam filters. This is a first-come, first-served event.

