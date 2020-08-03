Application Optimised Flow Meters

Titan Enterprises is a respected international supplier of applications optimised flow meters designed and manufactured under Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) agreement.

Drawing upon decades of experience - Titan Enterprises has developed a comprehensive range of standard oval gear, turbine and ultrasonic flow meters and instruments. However, when your requirements cannot be adequately met by a standard solution, Titan Enterprises has the knowledge, engineering skills and experience to develop an application-optimised adaption of an existing flow meter, integrate a flowmeter into your equipment or even create a new device to solve your challenge.

Titan undertakes, in all OEM collaborations, to produce an optimised flow meter to match your exact application requirements and not compromise achievable results with a less than ideal sensor. The resultant flow meter will be uniquely optimised to your application but will still benefit from Titan’s well tried and tested modern manufacturing methods to ensure a competitively priced, high quality device. From an initial concept Titan can offer a complete service from budget costing through prototypes to full production. Often the cost of origination and tooling can be amortised over the life of the product. It may be as simple as replacing an obsolete product right through to developed a fully bespoke flow meter or flow metering system tailored to your precise requirements.

Over the last 40 years, Titan has provided optimised flow metering solutions for a diverse range of applications including disposable flowmeters for medical applications, hydraulic test systems and fuel metering systems for F1 racing cars, bespoke turbine flowmeters for agrochemical dosing applications, monitoring coolant delivery to laser systems, corrosion resistant flow meters for sterilising equipment and high pressure intrinsically safe units for offshore oil drilling additive injection.